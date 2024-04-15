Bohs vs Dundalk: Rescheduled Clash of Two Teams with New Managers

Rescheduled after adverse weather conditions put paid to their planned meeting in the Phibsborough venue on March 1st, this was a clash of two teams who had started the season with different managers at the helm.
There was plenty of endeavour from both teams during the opening period, but clear-cut chances were proving hard to come by. Robbie Benson did have a chance to break the deadlock on 25 minutes, but the Dundalk midfielder’s close-range effort off a Daryl Horgan set-piece was deflected over the woodwork.
Both teams freshened up their line-ups with the introduction of half-time substitutes, but Dundalk were forced into a further change when former Gypsies footballer Robert Mahon was stretched off with a little under an hour gone on the clock – Ryan O’Kane taking his place in the Lilywhites’ attack.
Bohs Dundalk New Managers Rescheduled Match Improvement Interim Basis Stephen O'donnell
Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »