Bohs football fan died in freak accident while showing new car to mother-in-law

A well-known volunteer and supporter of Bohemians soccer club was killed in a freak accident last year while showing his new car to his mother-in-law, an inquest has heard.

The deceased’s wife, Elayne Monaghan, told the inquest that the couple and their two daughters, Zara and Sienna, had called in to visit her mother on the day. “I’m not sure if he hit the tree or the car,” she added. She described how her mother was left upside down in the BMW, while her husband was lying on the ground with blood coming from his head.

However, she said his hands were already cold when she got to hold them. In reply to questions from coroner, Cróna Gallagher, Ms Monaghan said her husband had been urging her mother on and telling her how to drive a car when it took off “very quickly.”The inquest heard her mother, who suffered fractures to her back in the accident, spent three weeks in hospital before moving to a nursing home in Clontarf where she still resides. headtopics.com

She told gardaí she could not remember the crash and her next memory was being pulled out of the vehicle. Ms Whelan said she could not recall seeing her son-in-law after the car started moving. “My family and I are truly heartbroken,” she remarked.

Mr Verner told counsel for the Monaghan family, Eamon Power BL, that Mr Monaghan had managed to get hold of the steering wheel to divert the BMW away from several parked vehicles. She said Ms Whelan was “confused and in shock” after the incident. Questioned by the coroner, Ms Verner said she believed her neighbour had taken her foot off the clutch of the vehicle. “I don’t think she would have done that if she knew what was going to happen,” she replied. headtopics.com

Read more:

IrishMirror »

Marine biotech business seeks court protection while undergoing rescue processMonaghan business Bio Marine Ingredients Ireland has entered the SCARP process Read more ⮕

Ireland name team for Spain clashCo-captains Sam Monaghan and Edel McMahon start in the second row and back row respectively. Read more ⮕

Ireland name side to play Spain in final round of WXV3Co-captains Sam Monaghan and Edel McMahon start in the second row and back row respectively Read more ⮕

Daniel O'Donnell opens up about grief after the death of sister & mother-in-lawDaniel said that the family are getting on with things as best they can after the loss of his sister Kathleen in February, and the passing of wife Majella's mother in September Read more ⮕

Kilkenny father-of-three killed in car accident in the USLaurence 'Larry' Maher died on Tuesday after being involved in the accident in the state of Maine Read more ⮕