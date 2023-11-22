Boeing's Final 747 Marks the End of an Era in Air Travel

More than half a century ago Boeing unveiled the 747, a massive and striking plane that captured the public imagination and brought air travel to the masses. The jet has been a workhorse ever since, ferrying passengers and cargo around the world. But its days are numbered: Boeing last week handed over the last 747 it will ever make. With a distinctive hump, the 747, nicknamed the Queen of the Skies, is perhaps the most widely recognisable commercial plane ever built.
It could still be flying decades from now, a longevity that aviation historians say is a testament to the work that engineers, designers and others put into repeatedly remaking the jet, which transformed air trave
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Lynsey Bennett marks 5 years since cancer diagnosisLynsey Bennett, who was one of the women who were impacted by the CervicalCheck cancer scandal, is reflecting on the five years since her initial diagnosis.
Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »
Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »