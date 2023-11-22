HEAD TOPICS

Boeing's Final 747 Marks the End of an Era in Air Travel

  • 📰 IrishTimes
  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 35 sec. here
  • 7 min. at publisher
  • 📊 Qulity Score:
  • News: 34%
  • Publisher: 98%

Known as Queen of the Skies, the plane helped make air travel more affordable, but it has been supplanted by smaller, more efficient aircraft

Boeing, 747, Queen Of The Skies, Air Travel, Aviation

More than half a century ago Boeing unveiled the 747, a massive and striking plane that captured the public imagination and brought air travel to the masses. The jet has been a workhorse ever since, ferrying passengers and cargo around the world. But its days are numbered: Boeing last week handed over the last 747 it will ever make. With a distinctive hump, the 747, nicknamed the Queen of the Skies, is perhaps the most widely recognisable commercial plane ever built.

It could still be flying decades from now, a longevity that aviation historians say is a testament to the work that engineers, designers and others put into repeatedly remaking the jet, which transformed air trave

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

 

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lynsey Bennett marks 5 years since cancer diagnosisLynsey Bennett, who was one of the women who were impacted by the CervicalCheck cancer scandal, is reflecting on the five years since her initial diagnosis.
Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »

'We lost, but we won' - Sexton marks his retirement from rugbyThe 38-year-old said an emotional World Cup in France made it harder to step away.
Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Ronan Keating's wife Storm marks special day after 'bearing two British babies'Ronan Keating's wife Storm celebrated a special day on Thursday as the Australian-born model and TV producer officially became a British citizen after 11 years of living in England
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Marks & Spencer’s prosecution over reinstatement of statue at The Bailey bar in Dublin adjournedRetailer accused of failing to comply with reinstatement of carved wooden figure to facade of Duke Street pub
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Doireann Garrihy shares support as boyfriend Mark Mehigan marks two years soberThe comedian and podcaster marked the significant milestone this week and reflected on how his life has changed
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

PIC: Chrissy Teigen Proudly Shows Off Her Stretch Marks In Instagram PostThe website for Irish women
Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »