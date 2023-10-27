Bodybuilder who was high on cocaine when he rammed Garda car jailed for 7 years

A body builder, who rammed a Garda patrol car while high on a cocktail of cocaine and cannabis, has been jailed for seven years with the final 12 months suspended.

READ MORE - Much loved Bohemians football fan died in freak accident while showing new car to mother-in-law A Garda alert was dispatched to all patrol units to assist, and a second Garda patrol car joined the pursuit because the first patrol car “couldn’t keep up” with the Mazda, gardai told the court.

The Mazda mounted the roundabout’s concrete island and smashed directly into the passenger side of the Garda vehicle, despite the Gardai having “left room” for the (Mazda) to safely pass by, said prosecuting counsel, John O’Sullivan BL. headtopics.com

Toomey initially denied to Gardai he was the driver of the Mazda, but later admitted he had been behind the wheel at the time after a forensic investigation of the Mazda showed DNA on the driver’s airbag belonged to him.

Garda Griffin sustained two cracked ribs, a broken sternum, neck and shoulder tissue damage and whiplash in the crash, and underwent surgery to have sections of two vertebrae in his spine removed.

