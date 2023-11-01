Body found as gardai confirm search for woman missing for a week stood down

Maureen O’Connor was reported missing from her home in Skehill, Glengarrif since Wednesday, October 25. Gardai issued a missing persons appeal on Monday, October 30 stating that her family were "concerned for her welfare".

They described the 69-year-old as being 5'6" tall, of slim build, with grey hair, and asked anyone with information on her whereabouts to get in touch.Today, a Garda spokesman confirmed that the appeal has been stood down following the discovery of a body."Following the discovery of a body earlier today, Wednesday 1st November 2023, the missing person appeal for Maureen O’Connor has been stood down.

