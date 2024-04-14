Body discovered in Naas housing estate, man arrested

A man has been arrested and a gardaí investigation has been launched following the discovery of a body in Naas housing estate on Sunday afternoon.

The body of a man was discovered at approximately 1:30pm at a residence in Eustace Demesne in Naas, Kildare. The body has since been removed to the Mortuary at Naas General Hospital. The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination is expected to take place on the afternoon of Monday, April 15, the results of which will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

READ MORE: Evil Jozef Puska continues to deny murdering Ashling Murphy as appeal set to go ahead later this yearA man in his 40s has been arrested as part of this investigation and he is currently being detained at a Garda Station in County Kildare under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A spokesperson for gardaí told the Irish Mirror that no further information is available at this time.

