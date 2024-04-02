Bodkin: A Dark Comedic Thriller with Podcasters Investigating a Mysterious Disappearance

Filmed in West Cork, Wicklow and Dublin, Bodkin is a dark comedic thriller about a motley crew of podcasters (Will Forte, Siobhán Cullen, Robyn Cara) who set out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in a quaint, coastal Irish town. But once they start pulling at threads, they discover a story much bigger and weirder than they could have ever imagined.
As our heroes try to discern fact from fiction — about the case, about their colleagues, and, most painfully, themselves — the series challenges our perception of truth and exposes the stories we tell ourselves to justify our beliefs or validate our fears. Former Saturday Night Live star Forte, isn’t making his first dip into Irish comedy, previously starring in the excellent Extra Ordinary and is a great addition to the exciting cast of Bodkin. Also starring in Bodkin are some familiar faces in Chris Walley (The Young Offenders), Pauline McGlynn (Father Ted) and Pat Shortt (Killinaskully
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: JOEdotie - 🏆 31. / 51 Read more »
Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »
Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »
Source: JOEdotie - 🏆 31. / 51 Read more »