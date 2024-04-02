Bodkin: A Dark Comedic Thriller with Podcasters Investigating a Mysterious Disappearance

Filmed in West Cork, Wicklow and Dublin, Bodkin is a dark comedic thriller about a motley crew of podcasters (Will Forte, Siobhán Cullen, Robyn Cara) who set out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in a quaint, coastal Irish town. But once they start pulling at threads, they discover a story much bigger and weirder than they could have ever imagined.

As our heroes try to discern fact from fiction — about the case, about their colleagues, and, most painfully, themselves — the series challenges our perception of truth and exposes the stories we tell ourselves to justify our beliefs or validate our fears. Former Saturday Night Live star Forte, isn’t making his first dip into Irish comedy, previously starring in the excellent Extra Ordinary and is a great addition to the exciting cast of Bodkin. Also starring in Bodkin are some familiar faces in Chris Walley (The Young Offenders), Pauline McGlynn (Father Ted) and Pat Shortt (Killinaskully

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



JOEdotie / 🏆 31. in İE

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

James Joyce was obsessed with the man Nora Barnacle ‘betrayed’ him with before they metThe ghost of Barnacle’s onetime sweetheart Michael Bodkin haunts Joyce’s literature in secret ways, the word ‘bodkin’ always used ambiguously

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Harvey Barnes at the double as Newcastle hit back to beat West Ham in a thrillerNewcastle trailed 3-1 with just 13-minutes remaining before Barnes-inspired comeback hands Eddie Howe’s side the points

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

A tense and twisty action crime thriller movie is airing on TV tonightOur TV movie pick for tonight (Saturday, 30 March) is The Informer, a tense and twisty 2019 action crime thriller.

Source: JOEdotie - 🏆 31. / 51 Read more »

Newcastle lose 4 players to injury before stunning late comeback in 7-goal thrillerWest Ham missed the chance to move level on points with Man United.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Derry defeat 13-man Dublin on penalties after football league final thrillerA dramatic clash unfolded in Croke Park.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Cillian Murphy to star in another big Hollywood historical thriller movieFresh off of his Oscar win earlier this month, Cillian Murphy is reportedly to star in another major Hollywood historical thriller movie.

Source: JOEdotie - 🏆 31. / 51 Read more »