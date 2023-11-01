Bobby Charlton died accidentally after fall in care home, coroner rules

Initially, he was deemed to be uninjured, but a short time later staff discovered swelling on Charlton’s back and he was taken to hospital. An X-ray and CT scan found fractures to his ribs, making him likely to develop pneumonia, and he was later put on end of life care.Northern Ireland to host Republic at Windsor Park in Women’s Nations League

Eileen Gleeson hails Ireland team as they secure promotion to Nations League top tier on ‘chaotic night’ “He sustained rib fractures as he stood up and fell against a window sill due to being unsteady on his feet.“He continued to mobilise as usual following the fall until it was noted that he had swelling to his back.

The coroner, Jacqueline Devonish, concluded Charlton’s death was accidental, caused by trauma in the lungs, his fall and dementia. He played in United’s first team for 17 years, with whom he won three league titles, a European Cup and an FA Cup.

Manchester United said in a statement: “The service will pay tribute to Sir Bobby’s incredible life as a husband, father, grandfather and, of course, as one of the finest footballers this country has ever produced.

