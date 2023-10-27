Blue Ivy actually silenced her parents at the Grammys last night

Yes, getting brought along to all the coolest parties and mixing with the crème de la crème, life as the child of Hollywood royalty sounds pretty sweet.Beyoncé, dressed head-to-toe in black, and Jay Z, looking dapper in a dark grey suit with a black turtleneck, sat on either side of Blue as she rocked an all-white ensemble.

As the cameras continued to pan to the family to capture their reaction, Beyoncé and Jay Z made sure to be caught smiling and clapping along when needed. But Blue soon grew tired of it and did what nobody else in the world would have the balls to do – she shushed them.

Yep, the six-year-old actually silenced Beyoncé and Jay Z and we just CANNOT stop watching the footage.

