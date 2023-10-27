Blow dried cows are extremely satisfying and they will relax you to no end

They make you feel fresh, they make you feel new, they make you feel like you’ve gotten your life together and aren’t a total and complete sham of a human being.And who among us could well and truly say that a cow wouldn’t experience the same plethora of feelings upon having their own blow dry?

At the end of the day, they’ve got more hair (fur) than us anyway so it only makes sense that they too would be super chilled and relaxed about getting all clean and blow dried."Why be a 1 when you can be a 10?" -Jenna #boom #LOT10 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #beastmode #owow – I seriously couldn't stop admiring her when I saw her in the pen.

