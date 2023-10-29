Blogger claims she was dropped from major beauty campaign over her ‘skin issues’

Kadeeja Khan, who has a 129,000-strong Instagram audience, says L’Oreal had booked her for work but then told her her ‘skin issues’ meant they couldn’t go ahead with the campaign.“To think we’re supposed to live in an advanced society that not only ACCEPTS of ALL walks of life but actually embraces people of all backgrounds, religions, ethnicities and disabilities,” she wrote on Instagram after being dropped by the brand.

Her video showing the coverage of the Makeup Revolution Fast Base Foundation Stick has been viewed almost 170,000 times. “It has the same coverage or even better than some high end products! You only need one light layer of it and you’re good to go!” she wrote.

Take a shelfie: Beauty Expert Susan Fox’s 10 minute routine for perfect skinShelfies give a unique insight into what both professionals and our peers are using on a day to day basis, and we had to ask our resident skincare expert Susan Fox of Eden Beauty to give us a breakdown of hers Read more ⮕

Amir Khan tells fan to 'shut the f*** up' after handing gift to confused EminemFormer Olympic and world champion boxer Amir Khan rubbed shoulders with rapper Eminem as the pair spent time in Saudi Arabia ahead of the Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou bout Read more ⮕

Well-known beautician says a sperm face mask will do wonders for your skinUm, maybe not? There are many things we'll put on our faces to make them glow, but sperm ain't one of them. Read more ⮕

Meghan Markle’s ultimate makeup rule is one a lot of Irish gals will relate toMeghan Markle is fast becoming a beauty icon and has us all taking inspiration from the dewy skin and neutral colours she's known for. Read more ⮕

Aer Lingus boss warns Dublin Airport passenger cap a ‘national interest issue’Lynne Embleton criticises DAA for failing to resolve problem and says it could consider moving routes to Manchester as airline posts strong results Read more ⮕

Ireland recover from early setback to claim inaugural WXV 3 titleA 15-13 win over Spain in the searing Dubai heat secured victory for Ireland. Read more ⮕