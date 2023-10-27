(well she didn’t actually sing but she played a singer). And now former teen flick star Rachael Leigh Cook is getting ready for the pitter patter of tiny feet.

The actress revealed that she and her hubby Daniel Gillies, who is also in the movie business, are expecting their first child together.: “I’ve been hiding my rapidly growing bump while shooting but this kiddo is vying for screen time… We clearly have a future actor on our hands.”

Her other half also told the publication that he doesn’t have a preference when it comes to the baby’s sex: “A lot of people are asking whether I’d prefer a boy or a girl. In truth, it doesn’t matter to me – I just can’t wait to meet little Keanu Robocop.” headtopics.com

(We're assuming he's joking about that name but you never know, stranger things have happened in Hollywood!)The couple, who tied the knot back in 2004, will certainly have their hands full in the coming months.

