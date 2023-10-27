Blake Lively hid a secret message to Ryan Reynolds in her Met Ball dress

Blake Lively’s Met Gala dress featured a hidden message to Ryan Reynolds and their two children but it went unnoticed until now.

Her outfit was one of the most-talked-about gowns of the night and it’s fair to say that the actress looked incredible in the show-stopping Versace design. The ensemble has been described as ‘iconic’ by many and as people were raving about it so much, the cute little shout-out to her family is only being mentioned now.

As you might have noticed the mother of two carried a clutch bag on the night, a bespoke Judith Leiber FYI, which featured intricate designs on both the front and the back. Judith Leiber’s lasting legacy lives on. Blake Lively carries a custom Seamless Sacred Heart on the #MetGala red carpet tonight. | Photo credit: @voguemagazine #JudithLeiberCouture #MetHeavenlyBodiesThe front of the bag was covered with a “sacred heart” design in keeping with the Met Gala theme, ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’ but the back of the accessory included a family crest. headtopics.com

The bag was emblazoned with Reynolds and B, R, J, and I, which are the four initials of the Reynolds family’s first names.As you’ll see from the images, Blake’s dress is extremely detailed with the bodice, jewelled straps and train made by hand with the process taking over 600 hours. Yes, that’s right SIX HUNDRED hours.

It’s extremely fab and we just love the fact that it included a hidden nod to her husband Ryan and children James and Ines. headtopics.com

