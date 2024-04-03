Black Shark's Green Ghost Gamepad: A Versatile Wireless Gaming Controller

Blacks Shark’s Green Ghost Gamepad is a versatile wireless gaming controller that works with PC, Nintendo Switch and both iOS and Android. It looks and behaves like similar gaming controllers from Gamesir but comes with a 1,000 mAh battery, USB-C charging, a 2.4Ghz dongle and customisable RGB lighting. Ergonomically the largely black and green coloured unit is superb to hold and play with, even for lengthy periods, aided by an anti-slip design and soft rubber materials for a more secure grip.
READ MORE: We tested GoPro Hero Black 12 and this refined action camera is close to perfection Green Ghost includes responsive and tactile joysticks, hall effect triggers, ABXY buttons, a d-pad and four extra customisable buttons. The controller employs an Xbox-style face button layout (in which the A button is on the bottom of the cluster) but despite the Xbox-style face button layout, the Green Ghost doesn’t work with Microsoft’s gaming consol
