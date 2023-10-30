“Black Mirror” to Return Says Charlie Brooker

“There will be more – I don’t think I’m allowed to say quite when,” Brooker told Lauren Laverne on her BBC radio show.

“There’s going to be some and then there’s going to be some more – you’ll get one helping and then there’ll be another helping.” The satirist didn’t reveal how many episodes were planned but we have to say we’re very excited to hear the good news!

Black Mirror was a television anthology series that highlighted the dark side of life and life with technology, with a focus on different characters each time.