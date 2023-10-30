Black lipstick: Here’s how to pull it off

Halloween is the season for trying out some dramatic makeup looks unabashed. And because we're coming into winter, it means we're experimenting with autumnal tones anyway; slowly going to the dark side.

It seems silly to talk of something like black lipstick without associating it with this ghoulish time of year, but we’re slowly seeing it creep (no pun intended) into mainstream make-up collections, as well as on the runway.

Rihanna’s much-lauded Fenty lipstick shade ‘uninvited’ was one of the first of these ominous shades to catch my eye. She can wear anything but because it was worn in a more casual context, it stood out all the more. Yes, even in something as tricky a beauty trend as black lipstick, she manages to make it look very sleek and modern. headtopics.com

. “It’s important to realise that any other makeup on the face is going to look too much,” Skinner explains. “Keep the rest of your look simple with just full lashes and maybe strong brows to balance out the features.”“Because black is not a colour – technically it’s a shade – there is no undertone, which means it works with all skin tones,” she continues.

“A simple way of doing this is to apply your favourite shade, then press a black lipstick over the top or apply your favourite lipstick to your bottom lip, a black to your top and rub your lips together.”Because it’s such an intense shade, you need it applied as carefully as possible to your lips, so as to avoid that ‘smudged ink’ look (soaren’t a good option here). Your lips should look defined and striking; a good lip pencil will do all the hard work for you. headtopics.com

