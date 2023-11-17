Black Friday Deals: Massive Discounts Await Shoppers in Ireland

Black Friday - the biggest shopping event of the year - is almost upon us. Shoppers across Ireland can enjoy some massive discounts on a range of items. Many retailers and brands have huge offers on everything from tech to fashion to beauty to home appliances and more - but bargain hunters will need to act fast to grab them. Shoppers can snap up big savings on things like TVs, games consoles, laptops and mattresses from the likes of Amazon, Arnotts, Easons, Argos, Currys, Boots and more.

READ MORE: Ireland's top Deliveroo dish revealed as Dublin restaurant named in top 10 in the world Black Friday falls on November 24 this year, but many brands have started their offers early. We have rounded up 15 of the best Black Friday deals for shoppers across Ireland. PS5 console The official PlayStation Black Friday sale starts on Friday, November 17 via their official website. Offers will vary by region but it’s expected that deals will include PlayStation 5 consoles that come with a select game such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THE42_İE: American-born Top Goalscorer Dana Scheriff Aims to Represent Republic of IrelandDANA SCHERIFF, the American-born top goalscorer in the Women’s Premier Division, has expressed her desire to represent the Republic of Ireland . Scheriff will lead the line for Athlone Town in this weekend’s FAI Cup final against Shelbourne — a repeat of the 2022 decider — having secured the league Golden Boot with a last-gasp 13th goal on Saturday. The 25-year-old striker detailed her Irish connection at a media day on Tuesday, and explained her international pursuit.

Source: The42_ie | Read more »

RTEBUSİNESS: Ex-governor of Ireland's highest-security jail fails in sexist discrimination complaintThe ex-governor of Ireland 's highest-security jail, who claimed she was demoted 'at the behest' of a group of male prison officers under her command has failed in a sexist discrimination complaint.

Source: RTEbusiness | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Dozens of vacant buildings in Ireland amid housing crisisDozens of Garda stations, former Garda officers’ residences, dormant Met Eireann weather buildings and Coastguard stations are all lying vacant in the middle of a housing crisis. The Irish Mirror can reveal that the OPW (Office of Public Works) has 82 of these buildings vacant or idle at the moment. One of the buildings is potentially worth millions of euro on its own as its three stories occupies prime space at 44 and 45 O’Connell Street in Dublin.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

RTENEWS: Children At Risk Ireland Faces Closure Without Government FundingChildren At Risk Ireland (CARI), the support service for child victims for sexual abuse and their families, has said it will be forced to close its doors unless it is provided with immediate funding from the Government.

Source: rtenews | Read more »

RTENEWS: Ireland debates economic and diplomatic sanctions against IsraelThe Dáil has been debating a motion calling for a range of economic and diplomatic sanctions against Israel, including expelling the Israeli ambassador in Ireland , ahead of a vote tonight.

Source: rtenews | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: European Commission Predicts Contraction in Ireland's EconomyThe European Commission predicts that Ireland 's economy will contract by 0.9% this year due to a fall-off in demand in international markets. However, it is expected to grow by 3% in 2024 and 3.4% in 2025.

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »