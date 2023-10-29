Bill Roache Set To Return To Coronation Street In The Summer

Roache, who plays Ken Barlow in the soap, has not appeared since his arrest over allegations of rape and indecent assault in 2013.

The 81-year-old actor was on trial for seven incidents which were alleged to have taken place between 1965 and 1971, and involved five women who were aged 16 and under., he was found not guilty of two counts of rape and four counts of indecent assault by a jury at Preston Crown Court in the UK.Ken Barlow has not appeared in the soap since last April and his absence has been explained by a visit to his on-screen grandson Adam, who lives in Canada.

Breaking: Leaving Cert set to go ahead and schools set to start reopening from March 1stBreaking: Leaving Cert set to go ahead and schools set to start reopening from March 1st Read more ⮕

A fan favourite Coronation Street character is set to leave WeatherfieldSay it's not so! Read more ⮕

Welfare rates to new Ukrainian refugees set to be cut, say government sourcesRefugees arriving to Ireland will receive less money but ‘little or no appetite’ exists to cut payments to those already here Read more ⮕

All Blacks: Disappointing defeats fuelled desire to 'set record straight'New Zealand wing Will Jordan and flyhalf Richie Mo'unga said the team is now reaping 'the rewards of a major drive to turn around'. Video: Reuters Read more ⮕

Possibly The Biggest, Fattest, Longest, Most Expensive Bar Bill You Will Ever, Ever See…The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Bill introduced to make period products free in IrelandLabour senator Rebecca Moynihan has introduced a Bill that would make pads and tampons free in Ireland. Read more ⮕