Bill introduced to make period products free in Ireland

The Period Products (Free Provisions) Bill was introduced to the Seanad by Labour senator Rebecca Moynihan, and would make pads and tampons freely available in schools, education centres, and other public buildings.“Period injustice can have a detrimental effect on the health and wellbeing of women, girls and trans people,” she said. “The objective of this legislation is that all who menstruate should be able to access period products, at no cost, as and when they are required.

“Period products are not a luxury item and should be accessible to all who need them. This is a common sense piece of legislation which will ensure that young women in particular can access different types of period products easily, and with dignity.”

According to Moynihan, the average Irish person spends approximately €61.39 on period products every year. “But the real cost of this is much higher,” she said. “Painkillers, laundry products and contraceptive pills. This is a huge additional financial cost, particularly for the most vulnerable in our society.”that many girls avoid going to school because they do not have access to pads or tampons, while others still feel shame when they menstruate. headtopics.com

“In 2021 it should not be the case that people who don’t have access to money are missing out on basic sanitary products,” said Moynihan. “We can reduce and eradicate the levels of period poverty in our lifetime, and this Bill aims to make meaningful change for those who menstruate. Periods are not a luxury. It is a part of everyday life and we need to have period justice for all people.”By Sue Murphy

WIN!! We’ve Got a Luxury Pampering Treat from Shiseido to Give Away with thanks to Oats & MoreIrish doctor reveals simple everyday way to slow the ageing processRegulations lifted on water births in Ireland following long-term suspension headtopics.com

Read more:

Herdotie »

Emmerdale’s Lachlan White has FINALLY been arrested as he taunts cops about RebeccaThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

5 Celebrity-Magnet Restaurants In Ireland To Book NowOnline Read more ⮕

EY Ireland revenues soar to record €705 million as tax and consulting business boomsGlobally, EY reported revenues of $49.4 billion in the 12 month period Read more ⮕

Stuart Byrne column: Mirror Sport columnist picks his 'Manager of the Year'League of Ireland legend and Mirror Sport columnist Stuart Byrne has the final word every Friday Read more ⮕

Mary Hannigan: Is the easiest Ireland manager solution the most obvious one?Get set for a McCabe banger; Springboks roll the dice; Sonia O’Sullivan reflects on first marathon Read more ⮕

The Frustration Of Renting In Ireland Is Summed Up Perfectly In This Fake House AdvertisementThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕