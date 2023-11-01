Big things expected of Connacht centre who kept Bundee Aki out of side

"It was an extended pre-season and there was a lot of time in that. I think he's always had a standout point in terms of the lines he runs, the clean lines that tend to find a weaker point in a defender.

"With his athleticism and size he can often break those tackles or turn a half-break into a line break. He's always had that, he's always had a calmness about his defence, in terms of being able to watch the ball and decision-make through traffic."And Aki, who last week signed a new deal that will keep him at Connacht for another two years, will know when he returns that he will have to maintain the high quality of his France 2023 performances to stay out in front.

"Cathal's at a stage of his career where the more games he plays, the more exposure he gets to the decision-making in attack and defence, he's only going to get better with that experience and exposure," said the Connacht boss.

"He works very hard at all aspects of his game, including his kicking, and I think this pre-season period and leading onto big games, I think that just helps him grow.

