Big change to bills this winter as suppliers cut electricity and gas prices

With winter just around the corner, energy consumption is expected to rise, with the cost of living on everybody’s mind. While the Government did announce a spate of energy credits for eligible households nationwide to help with this pinch, the cost of electricity is still quite high.

Thankfully, beginning on November 1, multiple energy companies have adjusted their prices to better assist consumers who are struggling with the financial burden of increased energy costs during colder months.

Electric Ireland had previously announced that prices would be slashed by 10 per cent for electricity and 12 per cent for gas bills respectively. This means customers stand to save up to €212.06 on their average annual electricity bill with the new change.SSE Airtricity customers will see a cut of up to 12 per cent on domestic electricity prices and 10 per cent for gas.

Electric Ireland's Executive Director Pat Fenlon said: "We know that the last two years have been particularly hard for our customers, given the impact of much higher energy prices following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Wholesale gas prices remain 300 per cent higher than they were in 2020 which is continuing to impact customer bills.” RTÉ reports that other major gas and electricity suppliers in Ireland are expected to announce further cuts over the coming days, including Flogas Ireland and Bord Gáis Energy.

Join the Irish Mirror’s breaking news service on WhatsApp. Click this link to receive breaking news and the latest headlines direct to your phone. We also treat our community members to special offers, promotions, and adverts from us and our partners. If you don’t like our community, you can check out any time you like. If you’re curious, you can read our Privacy Notice.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.