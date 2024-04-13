Biden warns Iran of potential attack on Israel

US President Joe Biden has warned Iran not to proceed with an attack on Israel , stating that he expects it to happen sooner rather than later. Biden emphasized the US commitment to defend Israel and stated that Iran will not succeed. He made these remarks during a press conference at the White House after a virtual speech to a civil rights conference. Israel is on high alert for an attack by Iran or its proxies in retaliation for an airstrike on Iran 's embassy compound in Damascus.
Several countries have issued travel warnings for the region due to the increased tensions
Biden Iran Attack Israel Warning Defense Retaliation Tensions
Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Biden promises Israel 'ironclad' support against IranUS President Joe Biden promised 'ironclad' support for Israel as Iran threatened reprisals over a strike that levelled an Iranian consulate building in Damascus and killed two generals.
Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
France warns citizens not to travel to Israel and IranThe French foreign ministry has advised French citizens against travelling to Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and the Palestinian territories amid Iran's threats against its regional adversary.
Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »