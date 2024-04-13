Biden warns Iran of potential attack on Israel

US President Joe Biden has warned Iran not to proceed with an attack on Israel , stating that he expects it to happen sooner rather than later. Biden emphasized the US commitment to defend Israel and stated that Iran will not succeed. He made these remarks during a press conference at the White House after a virtual speech to a civil rights conference. Israel is on high alert for an attack by Iran or its proxies in retaliation for an airstrike on Iran 's embassy compound in Damascus.

Several countries have issued travel warnings for the region due to the increased tensions

