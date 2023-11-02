Biden calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict

Mr Biden was speaking to about 200 people when the heckler shouted:"As a rabbi, I need you to call for a ceasefire right now."The White House later clarified that Mr Biden was referring to the hostages - not prisoners - held by Hamas after its 7 October attack on Israel in which 1,400 people were killed and more than 200 taken hostage.

Israel has vowed to annihilate Hamas and has retaliated with bombardments of Gaza and a ground offensive in the besieged coastal enclave. The White House has previously said it supports a"humanitarian pause" to allow aid deliveries to Gaza and the release of hostages.

Mr Biden has thrown his support behind Israel, and visited the country last month, but he has shifted his response in recent weeks as the humanitarian situation worsens in Gaza and the civilian death toll rises.

The Gaza health ministry has said at least 8,796 Palestinians, including 3,648 children, have been killed by Israeli strikes since 7 October. Meanwhile, more foreigners are preparing to leave Gaza today as its Hamas-run government said at least 195 Palestinians died in Israeli attacks on the Jabalia refugee camp.At least 320 foreign citizens on an initial list of 500, as well as dozens of severely injured Gazans, crossed into Egypt yesterday under a deal between Israel, Egypt and Hamas.

Passport holders from Australia, Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Finland, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Jordan, the UK and the US were evacuated.It is understood no Irish passport holders have left Gaza yet and none are on the list to leave today.

