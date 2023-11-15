Biden and Xi meet for talks to ease tensions between US and China

US President Joe Biden has met Chinese leader Xi Jinping for the first time in a year for talks that may ease friction between the two superpowers over military conflicts, drug-trafficking and artificial intelligence. Mr Biden welcomed the Chinese leader at the Filoli estate, a country house and gardens about 48 km south of San Francisco, where they will move later for a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.

In opening remarks, Mr Biden said the US and China had to ensure that competition between them"does not veer into conflict" and manage their relationship"responsibly". Mr Xi told Mr Biden a lot had happened since their last meeting a year ago in Bali. He said:"The world has emerged from the Covid pandemic, but is still under its tremendous impacts. The global economy is recovering, but its momentum remains sluggish." Mr Xi called the US-China relationship"the most important bilateral relationship in the world," and said he and Mr Biden"shoulder heavy responsibilities for the two peoples, for the world, and for history

