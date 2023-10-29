– Beyonce Releases First Images For Her 2014 Calendar

Beyonce has never released an official calendar before so we were more than a little excited when we saw the first images of her new calendar.

The singer has released the cover and the centre fold for the new calendar and, of course, she looks absolutely spectacular.

People are using this picture of Beyoncé as a screensaver with stunning resultsThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Twelve Things We Would Really Like To Say To BeyoncéThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Prince William And Kate Meet Beyoncé And Jay-Z At Basketball Game During NY VisitThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Irish Teen Releases Heartbreaking Song to Raise Funds For Six-Year-Old Cousin’s Cancer TreatmentThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Anorexia Survivor Shares Deadly Body Positive Images on InstagramThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Makeup dreams: Penneys releases an outrageously nice €15 vanity caseThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕