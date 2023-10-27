Beyoncé has opened up about suffering a painful miscarriage before the birth of Blue Ivy.

“Having miscarriages taught me that I had to mother myself before I could be a mother to someone else.”“Then I had Blue, and the quest for my purpose became so much deeper.”

“Being ‘number one’ was no longer my priority. My true win is creating art and a legacy that will live far beyond me. That’s fulfilling.” “I died and was reborn in my relationship, and the quest for self became even stronger. It’s difficult for me to go backwards.”

“If someone told me 15 years ago that my body would go through so many changes and fluctuations, and that I would feel more womanly and secure with my curves, I would not have believed them,” she said. headtopics.com

“But children and maturity have taught me to value myself beyond my physical appearance and really understand that I am more than enough no matter what stage I’m at in life. “Giving zero f**** is the most liberating place to be. Also knowing true beauty is something you cannot see.”By Anna MartinVogue Williams opens up about near-drowning incidentIs Kylie Jenner about to drop a fashion line named ‘Khy’? Everything we know so far

Read more:

Herdotie »

Hi, good morning, Beyoncé dropped a new album last nightThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Beyoncé Unveils New Song on FacebookThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

WATCH: Beyonce’s speech at the CFDA awards will bring you to tearsThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Beyonce’s Fans REALLY Don’t Want Her To Go To Kim Kardashian’s Wedding, In Fact They Have Set Up A PetitionThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Scarlet for Cheryl! Singer Reveals She Mortified Herself in Front of BeyonceThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Lorraine Kelly slated over ‘nasty’ Angela Scanlon commentsAngela Scanlon has been defended after TV presenter Lorraine Kelly mocked her skin tone. She said the 'Strictly' star had 'blue skin'. Read more ⮕