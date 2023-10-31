Best Halloween jokes from bad puns to one liners

Join the Irish Mirror’s breaking news service on WhatsApp. Click this link to receive breaking news and the latest headlines direct to your phone. We also treat our community members to special offers, promotions, and adverts from us and our partners. If you don’t like our community, you can check out any time you like. If you’re curious, you can read our Privacy Notice.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHMIRROR: Trick-or-treaters in for wet and rainy night with Met Éireann Halloween forecastWhile Storm Ciarán is not set to hit until Wednesday, Halloween is still forecast to be a wet one

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Irish Mirror goes on patrol with Dublin Fire Brigade at HalloweenWe were given a glimpse into what it’s like for the emergency services to respond to 999 calls across Dublin.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IMAGE_MAGAZINE: October 31: Today’s top stories in 60 secondsFrom flooding in homes across Ireland to recommendations for the State pension qualification age to be increased, here's the October 31 news

Source: image_magazine | Read more ⮕

IMAGE_MAGAZINE: October 27: Today’s top stories in 60 secondsFrom a Manhunt for a mass shooter in the US to Trump being accused of witness threats, here is the October 27 news bulletin.

Source: image_magazine | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Monsters link: discover the Roscommon cave from which Halloween reputedly cameThe gates of hell aren’t a bad place to be, finds Conor Pope, as he goes in search of the origins of the pagan festival of Samhain, a precursor of Halloween

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: The Irish Times view on Halloween: something spooky this way comesIn Irish mythology, Samhain was when the doorways to the Otherworld opened to allow the souls of the dead to enter our own world

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕