‘Best Decision I Ever Made’ US Actress Confirms Boob Job

The actress, who recently married tennis player Ryan Sweeting, branded the move “the best decision of my life” in an interview withCuoco also revealed that she became “obsessed” with her coverage in the media and went to great lengths to improve her image.

“I started reading and thought, ‘Maybe I need to make more of an effort and not go out in my UGGs and be disgusting.’ So I started putting on make-up,” she said, “And they started writing, ‘Wow, someone really likes being in front of the camera’ and ‘Her hair’s done now for coffee.’ I couldn’t do anything right. Why am I reading this stuff? But I’m obsessed. I openly admit to being totally insane about that.”

The 28-year-old married Sweeting on New Year's Eve after three months and defended their decision to move so quickly, saying "I admit it happened fast, but that's who I am". "When we met, I knew he was the one. , I felt like a rock star and a badass. What was amazing in that room, it was so full of love. It was like nothing I'd ever been to before, and it was exactly what we wanted it to be. It was the eighth wonder of the world, the greatest wedding of all time."

