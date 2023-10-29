Belters Only on selling out 3Arena: ‘We’re proving to kids growing up in our areas that you can do this’

It was Sin that first brought them together – the former Dublin nightclub Sin, that is. Ten years or so later, Robbie Griffiths, aka Robbie G, and Conor Bissett, aka the mononymous Bissett – “No one calls me Conor”, he says – are at the vanguard of a renaissance in Irish dance music.

This weekend, having played an Ibiza residency, topped festival bills and headlined the Ministry of Sound in London earlier in the year, Belters Only will cap off a huge 2023 with their biggest Irish show to date, at 3Arena in Dublin. The gig sold out in half an hour. “And it’s going to be the best electronic show that Ireland has ever seen,” Bissett says. “The production budget that we have… You’ll never see it anywhere else.

We want to show people that anybody can do this. You just need to put the work in and believe in yourself, know what I mean?“Timing had a lot to do with it, but we both knew we had a similar outlook on what we wanted to do,” Griffiths says. “At the time, me and Biss were the only ones in our genre in Dublin that were making similar stuff, and doing well at it. So he reached out to me and, literally from the moment we started working, it was like poetry in motion. And it still is now.” He shrugs. headtopics.com

They plan to sign other acts to their forthcoming label. “We have a couple of people lined up already,” Bissett says, “so we just need to get the contract over the line now, and we’ll see where it goes from there.”

“It doesn’t matter who you are or where you’re from. If you really believe that you can do it, and you work harder than the person beside you, you can really do anything you want to do,” Griffiths says. “Me and Biss are living proof of that. Of course we’re achieving things we want to achieve, but it’s bigger than us now; this is a movement. headtopics.com

