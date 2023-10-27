Below market rents must be offered if colleges avail of new accommodation loans

Third-level institutions who avail of a new Government low-interest long-term loan scheme must offer rents to students for below market rates, Simon Harris has warned.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Housing Finance Agency (HFA) agreed a new €434 million student accommodation financing initiative to support higher education institutions in the development of affordable student housing.

It is envisaged that the scheme could deliver more than 2,700 student beds in institutions across the country.Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank, was in Dublin for the announcement and told reporters that the cost of student accommodation can be a barrier that stops some students from pursuing further studies. headtopics.com

He said that while Ireland has made great progress in the last decade, housing is a "very, very serious" issue and is "particularly difficult for university students"."For some people, it's a question can I go studying or not? Can I have access to a university or not?

"From that point of view, it's very, very serious and we take it seriously. It is not an Irish problem to be quite blunt as well. Wherever I go in the European Union, I am confronted with similar issues." headtopics.com

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said that the loans can be paid back over a longer period of time and will have a lower interest rate."If the State is involved in any initiative around student accommodation, as we will be in relation to this, part of that conversation will be for whatever investment we put in making sure that part of the investment results in below market rates for it," the Minister said.

Read more:

IrishMirror »

Universities to get low interest loans to build 2,700 ‘affordable’ student bedsSimon Harris to unveil €434 million partnership between European Investment Bank and Housing Finance Agency Read more ⮕

Rent for thousands of State-funded student beds to be provided at ‘below market rates’Low interest loans expected to deliver up to 2,700 new student beds as Trinity moves to freeze rents amid affordability concerns Read more ⮕

European stocks struggle after ECB decides to press pauseDublin’s Iseq index shed close 0.8% on Thursday Read more ⮕

ISIS Release New Video Warning European Countries Of Further AttacksThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

European football wrap: West Ham lose unbeaten record to OlympiacosRangers hang on for draw in Prague; Aston Villa win comfortably Read more ⮕

Irish MMA fighter one win away from $100,000 cheque and European titleJohn Mitchell could be in line for a huge payday when he competes at the 3Arena in December. Read more ⮕