Kelliher is the chief stewardess – the equivalent of head of housekeeping – of the interior of Parsifal, the yacht the network has chartered several times for Sailing Yacht. Series four streamed earlier this year. We have just sat down together to have lunch in Balfes, in Dublin’s Westbury hotel. (Superfood salad with prawns, a glass of white wine, and sparkling water is her order. Margarita is always her cocktail of choice on the show.

Daisy Kelliher: 'I’ve worked for multimillionaires and billionaires. I try to work just for the billionaires' I ask if the crew – who must all have former real-world job experience on boats – are cast by Bravo with an eye to stirring drama. Pretty much all crew members on the various shows I’ve seen are easy on the eye: Kelliher herself is smiley and gorgeous.

Ah, the conflicts and the romances. Charter guests come and go, but the crew are on board for the full six weeks of filming. There is conflict and romance aplenty. Chefs in particular seem to be adept at both. Kelliher herself this past series had a rocky romance with a cast member, engineer Colin MacRae, which ended spectacularly badly. She also had an ongoing flirtation with the man-baby first officer Gary King, who is under the illusion that all women find him sexually irresistible. headtopics.com

Most actual real charters involve people chartering a boat for at least a week, and possibly longer. (If you are a billionaire, chances are you’ll own your own super-yacht.) The format of the Below Deck show is that no charter is longer than two nights. This allows for the maximum permutations of difficult/drunk/high-maintenance/occasionally normal charter guests. The one who pays the bill is called the “primary” at all times by staff.

“We do ask each other that all the time. I guess people who come are fans of the show. Reality TV is huge in theWhat is it like being filmed 24 hours a day? (The camera crew work in shifts of four at a time, and none of them sleeps on the boat.) headtopics.com

