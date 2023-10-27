Beloved Irish TV Presenter Blamed For The Manic Weather On Twitter, But She Takes It All In Her Stride

It’s got to the point where we don’t know what to wear, what to think, whether to hang out the clothes or not, whether to keep the winter gear out, how we should get to places…

The Irish weather has proven itself to be 100 per cent manic this year, and we’re bearing the brunt of it!Twitter user Adam Doherty decided to take to the Twitter machine and blame one woman for it all, television presenter Miriam O’Callaghan.

Read more:

Herdotie »

Worried About Fireworks? Here Are Some Tips To Keep Your Dog Safe This HalloweenSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group Read more ⮕

EU leaders meet as union grapples with its response to fallout from two major wars on its doorstepIt comes as Irish Government urges all Irish citizens to leave Lebanon Read more ⮕

The Irish Times wins five awards at Irish Food Writing AwardsWinners of annual food writing awards announced at ceremony in RDS Read more ⮕

Famous WAG and presenter tipped to replace Holly Willoughby on This MorningHolly Willoughby stepped down from her role on the mid-morning talk show earlier this month.Abbey Clancy, 37, is being named as o Read more ⮕

TV Presenter Calls Out Strictly Favourite Jay McGuinnessThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Jeremy Vine calls for unnamed BBC presenter to come forwardJeremy Vine has called for the unnamed presenter at the centre of the BBC scandal to come forward publically for the sake of his colleagues. Read more ⮕