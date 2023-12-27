Believer proudly displays Christmas crib

In an age when Catholicism is something folks are either turning away from or apologising for, believer Emer O’Reilly-Hyland has decided to wear her member’s badge with honour. At Christmas time, my “crib” features a rather beautiful holy “crib” as the centrepiece of my festive decorations. This particular crib was sent piecemeal from a dear friend in the States.

It started one November – the Holy Family arrived, baby Jesus seraphic in his intricately hand-carved sandstone crib; Mary, her serenity perfectly captured in the smooth lines of the cast stone; and Joseph carrying his staff and the weight of the world in the strong shape of his swathed robes. Oh, how absolutely lovely, I thought, as I set it on the windowsill. The following year came the three wise men, their riches and reverence intact despite their turbulent transatlantic journey. The nuclear family was no longer linear, so I moved it to a whatnot in the corner of the drawing-room and stood back to admir





