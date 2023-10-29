Belfast Giants pay tribute to Adam Johnson after tragic death of ice hockey star

The Belfast Giants have joined the tributes to Adam Johnson following the tragic death of the Nottingham Panthers player on Saturday night.The incident happened in the 35th minute of the game with the 29-year-old American player receiving emergency treatment from paramedics on the ice.The venue for the game - Sheffield's Utilita Arena - was also evacuated.

The Giants said: "Everyone at the Belfast Giants is devastated to hear of the passing of Nottingham Panthers forward Adam Johnson following a tragic accident which took place during Saturday’s game between Sheffield Steelers and Nottingham Panthers.

"As a mark of respect, today’s (Sunday, October 29) game, scheduled to take place vs Dundee Stars at The SSE Arena, Belfast has been postponed until further notice. All tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which will be communicated in due course. If you wish to seek a refund for this event, please contact Ticketmaster.ie at this link: https://bit.ly/TMHelpSSE. headtopics.com

Players formed a ring around Johnson before protective screens were raised as the player received medical attention on the ice. He was later taken to Sheffield's Northern General Hospital. "The Panthers would like to send our thoughts and condolences to Adam's family, his partner, and all his friends at this extremely difficult time.

The Elite Ice Hockey League added: "The Elite Ice Hockey League is heartbroken to confirm that Nottingham Panthers forward Adam Johnson sadly passed away following a freak accident in Saturday's game between Sheffield Steelers and Nottingham Panthers. headtopics.com

Barrie Archer, chair of the Elite Ice Hockey Association, said: "The entire EIHA is heartbroken and deeply saddened by Adam's passing. This is a tragic accident and our thoughts and prayers go out to Adam's family, friends and ice hockey family at this difficult time."

