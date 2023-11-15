Beauty Laura Kennedy’s top 20 beauty buys of 2023 Irish Tatler’s beauty columnist reveals the very best of beauty in a year of anticipated brand launches and new beauty spaces in Ireland This was the year the beauty industry really bounced back from the pandemic. Growth in both the mass and luxury beauty markets is only predicted to continue, with beauty and personal care valued at more than €593.2 billion globally in 2023. Some big brand launches reached our shores this year.

There is increasing awareness among brands that the Irish beauty consumer is informed, enthusiastic and willing to part with their hard-earned money for a compelling brand story and a high-quality product. It’s no coincidence that big US and British brands are setting up camp here. The result for Irish beauty fans is increased choice, more sophisticated formulations in both the affordable and luxury categories, and a veritable online and in-store playground of beauty as Irish retailers like Brown Thomas invest in expanding their brand offering and beauty space

