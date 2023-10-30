Beauty hacks: Here’s how to make your perfume last so much longer

Nothing is more frustrating than handing over a lot of cash for a perfume that only seems to last a matter of hours when you’re out and about.It sounds bizarre, but according to the experts, you should be cautious in deciding where you store your perfumes.

“Putting your perfume in the fridge is a great way to keep your perfumes at a cool temperature, therefore maintaining the aroma within the scent,” the experts say. “If putting your fragrances in the fridge might be a step too far for you, you should still make sure to store your perfumes in a cool and dry place such as a draw or cupboard in a cooler room.”– Although your perfumes may look pretty on display, you may also be damaging the surfaces on which they are stored if any are known to leak or are easily knocked over.

If you want to try something physical to aid your perfume in lasting longer, apply a small amount of petroleum jelly (Vaseline) to your skin before applying the fragrance.Spray your hairYour hair is known to hold scent extremely well, which is why so many beautifully scented hair products are on the market. headtopics.com

By restricting your application to spraying the neck and wrists, you neglect many other areas that may hold your fragrances better throughout the day. The heat can cause your perfume to evaporate quicker than when applied on cooler days, so try experimenting with applying it to different areas of the skin that are not exposed to sunlight.You can maximise your scent in many ways when performing your everyday skincare routine.

If your deodorant is part of your specific smell, you can layer these up by applying roll-on and topping off with an aerosol.– If you are attending a special event such as a wedding or debs, make sure you have a mini-sized perfume or spray that you can take in your bag to top up throughout the evening.Many fragrances on the market are sold alongside lotions, hand creams, and shower gels in the same scent; these are a great way of maintaining the aroma throughout the day. headtopics.com

