Bealham extends Connacht stay with Michael Ala'atoa set to depart Leinster

32-year-old Bealham has extended his stay with Connacht and is now signed up with the province until the end of the 2025/2026 season. By the time that contract expires Bealham, who has become a key member of Andy Farrell's matchday squads and has deputised at tighthead for Ireland in recent years, will have been at the province for 15 years after joining the youth ranks in 2011.“It’s been a huge privilege representing Connacht and Ireland, so I’m delighted to be extending my contract with the province," said the Australian-born front-rower, who has earned 36 caps for Ireland since making his debut in 2016.

"Playing for my club and country is something I’ll never take for granted, and representing Ireland at the World Cup in front of our incredible fans was one of the proudest moments of my career. "Connacht has been my home for 12 years now and I love it here. We’ve had great days in the past and I’m sure there are more great days to come. I can’t wait to get back playing with the club, and I’m more motivated than ever to help bring success to the province and national team in the years ahead.”

While Connacht fans can look forward to three more years of Bealham, Leinster supporters are running out of chances to see prop Michael Ala'alatoa in the famous blue of the province. The Samoa captain joined Leinster in 2021 and played an important role for Leo Cullen's side in the past two seasons featuring in both Champions Cup final defeats to La Rochelle.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THE42_IE: Finlay Bealham signs up for two more years with ConnachtIreland international hailed as “world class operator” by province’s head coach, Pete Wilkins.

Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Boost for Connacht as Finlay Bealham extends his stayConnacht welcome Finlay Bealham's decision to recommit to the cause

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Big things expected of Connacht centre who kept Bundee Aki out of sideForde has stepped up again for the westerners as Pete Wilkins' side have started the new BKT URC season with a bang

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

THE42_IE: Connacht's Jack Carty available for selection against Ulster following injuryOut-half has been given the all-clear following facial injury.

Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Michael Lynn trial: Defence claims senior bank staff kept information ‘off the official record’Witness tells case of former solicitor, accused of €27m thefts, statement of affairs purported to be from his firm a ‘forgery’

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Solicitor expected legal charges would be registered by others in Michael Lynn’s officeTheft trial hears that Anglo Irish Bank viewed accused as someone with whom it wished to have ongoing dealings

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕