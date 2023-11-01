Bayern Munich dumped out of German Cup by third division minnows

Bayern opened the scoring early through veteran Thomas Mueller, but the home side equalised in first-half injury time through Patrick Sontheimer. With the scores locked at 1-1 and the match looking destined for extra time, defender Gaus netted in the sixth minute of injury time to grab his team a famous victory.

Advertisement Bayern, who travel to Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, also lost central defender Matthijs de Ligt to a potentially serious knee injury early in the match, leaving the side with only one fit centre-back.

Six-time Cup winner Mueller looked to have Bayern on the right track for a routine victory at their less-fancied opponents, before De Ligt injured his knee in a tussle soon after and signalled immediately to the bench.Bayern Munich knocked out of the DFB Pokal by the 3.

The hosts struck next, Sontheimer tapping in a pass from Lukas Boeder after Saarbruecken pressed midfielder Frans Kraetzig into a mistake. Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel brought on the calvary, including Kingsley Coman, Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry, but star striker Harry Kane stayed on the bench.

With the England captain warming up ahead of what looked like certain extra time, veteran defender Gaus popped up with a moment that will go down in Saarbruecken history.

