Bayer Leverkusen Lifts Bundesliga Title for the First Time in Club History

BAYER LEVERKUSEN LIFTED the Bundesliga title for the first time in their 120-year history on Sunday, a 5-0 victory over Werder Bremen breaking Bayern Munich ’s 11-year stranglehold on the German top flight.

Leverkusen’s maiden title, coming after five second-place finishes in their history, keeps their dream of a remarkable treble alive while shedding their unwanted ‘Neverkusen’ nickname for good. Leverkusen are now on 79 points — the best tally after 29 games in German league history — and are 16 clear of second-placed Bayern and third-placed Stuttgart.

Alonso looked ahead to Thursday’s Europa League trip to London to face West Ham, making seven changes to his starting XI and benching stars Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Alex Grimaldo, the latter for the first time in the league this season. Boniface stepped up and nervelessly slotted the penalty past a helpless Michael Zetterer to send the home fans into raptures.

Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga Title Victory Werder Bremen Bayern Munich Unbeaten Run Florian Wirtz Victor Boniface Granit Xhaka Treble

