Bay Garnett: The Magic of Individual Style

When it comes to the alchemy of individual style, super stylist and ex-Vogue contributing editor Bay Garnett has magic powers. In fact, she literally wrote the book … I had been gently thinking about working on a book for a little while; how nice it would be to delve into a different working world. I knew I didn’t want to do a book about secondhand or sustainability (I don’t know nearly enough).

And in 2006 I did a book calledwith my friend Kira Jolliffe (very much pre-Instagram and internet access) that was inspired by the books we loved from the 1970s like. So I knew I didn’t want to do that, and I couldn’t do it without Kira. The older I get, the less qualified I think I am to tell other people how to dress. Although I am a stylist by trade, and I know what I love, I don’t have the desire so much anymore to “re-style” other people, so the book couldn’t be my take on what I think is stylish. I mean, who would really care, plus I would be done in a chapte





TheGlossMag » / 🏆 9. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Waterford's New Football Manager Aims to Bring Meath MagicFormer Meath player Paul Shankey has been appointed as the new senior football manager for Waterford. Shankey is optimistic about the future of football in the county and is eager to work with the talented players.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

The Great Big Santa Claus Reveal: How to Keep the Magic AliveSuspicious Sally at home this year? Raised eyebrows every time you mention Mr Claus? You may be on the cusp of one of the most bittersweet moments of parenthood: The Great Big Santa Claus Reveal. Amanda Cassidy suggests how to keep the magic alive.

Source: image_magazine - 🏆 17. / 59 Read more »

RNLI crew saves dog from drowning in West CorkA family from West Cork have heaped praise on an RNLI crew who saved their dog Bonnie from drowning in the sea on Wednesday. The volunteer crew were alerted in the afternoon to a collie mix stranded on a sandbank across the village bay.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Jordan Love leads Packers to surprise win over LionsGreen Bay quarterback Jordan Love throws three touchdowns and 268 yards as the Packers upset the Detroit Lions 29-22. Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers also secure victories in their march towards the post-season.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

The Great Big Santa Claus Reveal: How to Keep the Magic AliveSuspicious Sally at home this year? Raised eyebrows every time you mention Mr Claus? You may be on the cusp of one of the most bittersweet moments of parenthood: The Great Big Santa Claus Reveal. Amanda Cassidy suggests how to keep the magic alive.

Source: image_magazine - 🏆 17. / 59 Read more »