– Battling Bingo Wings? Try This Arm-Toning Sex Position

It’s called “The Wheelbarrow” and is excellent for achieving deeper penetration if your guy is on the smaller side, as well as working your arms and shoulders.Get on all fours just like you would for doggie style, and let him lift you up by the hips.From here, you can let him thrust to his heart’s delight, or for an added workout boost – ask him to stay still and let you control the pace.
For a twist on the position, get your man to kneel near the side of the bed, put your arms on the floor and wrap your legs around his waist.This is also a handy cheat if your fella is well endowed as you have more control over how deeply he penetrates.
