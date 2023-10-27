HEAD TOPICS

Barryroe investors back €6 million bailout plan by Larry Goodman

 / Source: businessposthq

As part of the rescue plan for the company, which was formerly known as Providence Resources, it will transition to renewable energy projects

Source

businessposthq

Investors in Barryroe Offshore Energy, the company formerly known as Providence Resources, have voted in favour of a bailout plan that will see beef baron Larry Goodman stump up more than €6 million in a bid to transition the firm to green energy projects.

On Friday, Barryroe said the majority of the company’s shareholders had backed the proposals, which will see Lorsden (Jersey) Limited, a company controlled by Larry Goodman, invest an initial €1.05 million ...

