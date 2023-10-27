Barryroe investors back €6 million bailout plan by Larry Goodman

Investors in Barryroe Offshore Energy, the company formerly known as Providence Resources, have voted in favour of a bailout plan that will see beef baron Larry Goodman stump up more than €6 million in a bid to transition the firm to green energy projects.

On Friday, Barryroe said the majority of the company’s shareholders had backed the proposals, which will see Lorsden (Jersey) Limited, a company controlled by Larry Goodman, invest an initial €1.05 million ...

