Barrister's Conviction for Breach of Peace Struck Out Due to Insufficient Evidence

Barrister Simeon Burke has had his conviction for a "volatile" breach of the peace following a "melee" at his brother Enoch's case in the Four Court s in Dublin last year struck out after a judge found there was insufficient evidence he had committed a criminal offence .
At the District Court Appeals Court before Judge Martin on Monday, Simeon Burke, with an address at Cloonsunna, Castlebar, Co. Mayo, had his appeal allowed and conviction quashed. “Does it reach the criminal standard? I am afraid it doesn’t and I am allowing the appeal,” said Judge Martin. Mr Burke had been in attendance at the Four Courts where his brother Enoch was involved in a legal dispute before the Court of Appeal with Wilson's Hospital School in Co Westmeath.
Gda McGrath said he requested colleagues to attend and assist in removing Ammi and her mother Martina Burke on the direction of the court and went into the yard to explain to them what was happening inside the courtroom. Questioning Gda McGrath, Simeon Burke submitted that while the witness was outside of the court, the judges had reversed a direction by the court to remove Ammi and Martina Burke, who remained in the courtroom.
Mr Burke said that the judges had risen for the day to later deliver the verdict electronically and that members of the public were leaving because the court’s business was finished for the day. Mr Burke put it to Gda McGrath that he had made “a fundamental error in beginning to remove people from the courtroom”.
“The judge said that they would 'simply rise' and the judgements would be delivered electronically and you were not there,” said Mr Burke.
