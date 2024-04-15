Barriers to Accessing Healthcare Services for Women in Ireland

It is “disgraceful” that six years after the repeal of the 8th amendment women still have to travel to access essential healthcare services , a Labour senator claimed yesterday.

"In 13 counties, fewer than 10 GPs offer abortion care. For example, young girls and women from rural areas are reporting having to make two lonely trips to their local city for abortion appointments."It is Labour's firm belief that all healthcare should be available and delivered in a community setting, so it's clear that swift action is needed from Government to increase the regional spread of service providers.

They said: “While we acknowledge efforts to improve operational aspects of abortion services in the past year – including 17 of the 19 maternity hospitals now providing care – significant barriers to equitable and accessible abortion services remain. The National Women’s Council and other organisations as well as a number of doctors have also demanded improvements in abortion services.

