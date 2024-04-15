Barriers to Accessing Healthcare Services for Women in Ireland

It is “disgraceful” that six years after the repeal of the 8th amendment women still have to travel to access essential healthcare services , a Labour senator claimed yesterday.
READ MORE: Evil Jozef Puska continues to deny murdering Ashling Murphy as appeal set to go ahead later this year “In 13 counties, fewer than 10 GPs offer abortion care. For example, young girls and women from rural areas are reporting having to make two lonely trips to their local city for abortion appointments.“It is Labour’s firm belief that all healthcare should be available and delivered in a community setting, so it’s clear that swift action is needed from Government to increase the regional spread of service providers.
They said: “While we acknowledge efforts to improve operational aspects of abortion services in the past year – including 17 of the 19 maternity hospitals now providing care – significant barriers to equitable and accessible abortion services remain. The National Women’s Council and other organisations as well as a number of doctors have also demanded improvements in abortion services.
Ireland Women's Rights Healthcare Services Barriers Rural Areas
Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 19. / 55 Read more »
Over 100 Jobs to be Created in Galway Healthcare Innovation HubEvernorth Health Services, the pharmacy division of the Cigna Group, is set to create over 100 jobs in a new healthcare innovation hub in Galway. The positions will be in software strategy, architecture, and product management, and will be rolled out over a number of years. The project is being supported by IDA funding.
Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
100 jobs on course at Galway healthcare innovation hubMore than 100 jobs are to created in a new healthcare innovation hub in Galway being developed by Evernorth Health Services.
Source: RTEbusiness - 🏆 16. / 61 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »