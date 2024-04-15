Barrett Considering Return to Ireland

Barrett is still on sabbatical and contracted to the NZRU until the end of next season but was apparently keen to explore the possibility of returning to Ireland where he spent 18 months in his formative years while his dad Kevin played for Buccaneers.On the injury front, Garry Ringrose will be further assessed this week for a shoulder injury as he nears a return.

Neither will be among a squad of 30 or so players who fly to South Africa tomorrow for two URC games against the Lions and the Stormers. Hugo Keenan has been managing a hip injury the last few weeks which had a minor flare up in the Captain’s Run last week and is unavailable for selection this weekend.

Beauden Barrett Ireland All Blacks Garry Ringrose Ross Byrne Injuries South Africa

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishTimesSport / 🏆 2. in İE

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Over half of teachers considering leaving Ireland to teach elsewhereJust 35% of respondents who entered the profession in recent years have received a contract of full hours upon initial appointment

Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 19. / 55 Read more »

Stardust inquests jury to return on Wednesday after fifth day considering verdictsJury of five men and seven women considering evidence after 122 days of hearings at inquests into deaths of 48 people in 1981 fire in Dublin nightclub

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

The Offload: Bayonne’s Tuilagi move could help secure McCloskey’s Ulster futureIreland under-20 side avoid winner’s curse; Haley playing his way back into Ireland frame

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Ireland v France: Daunting task ahead for Ireland’s women as team rebuilding continuesIreland have been beaten by Les Bleus six times in succession, and coach Scott Bemand will go for a functional, kicking-based game to keep Ireland in the running

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

France 1-0 Ireland: Tough task for Ireland against strong French sideIreland faces a tough challenge against France in a group with top-ranked teams. France takes the lead with a goal from Katoto.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

EV Adoption in Ireland: AA Ireland Customer Survey Sheds Light on EV RealityUncover the truth about EV adoption in Ireland, dispel common myths, explore the benefits of switching to electric vehicles, and learn about essential insurance and breakdown assistance options to safeguard your EV investment.

Source: aaroadwatch - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »