Barack Obama just wished Michelle a happy birthday with the CUTEST Instagram post.

Today is Michelle’s birthday, and her gorgeous husband has take to Instagram to send her birthday love.

The former President of the United States shared four pictures, that appear to have been taken in a photo booth.As of right now, the post has 4.2 million likes (it has been up for less than 4 hours by the way!)

And as always, thousands of people have commented on the snap, wishing Michelle a happy birthday too!Feature-homepageBy Keeley RyanHolly Willoughby considering a move abroad after ‘year from hell’

Read more:

Herdotie »

These Dumbo Alex and Ani bracelets are the cutest things we have ever seenThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Make a minute for 9 of the cutest dog videos on the internetThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Coronation Street shares sweet tribute to Kym Marsh as Michelle Connor’s exit airsThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Actress Michelle Williams’s impersonation of a cringey Justin Timberlake has gone viralAs you may have heard, Britney Spears' memoir 'The Woman in Me' was published this week.It's fair to say that the pop star's ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake doe... Read more ⮕

Michelle Williams’ impression of Justin Timberlake is her best performanceMichelle Williams deserves an Oscar for her impression of Justin Timberlake for Britney Spears' new memoir. Read more ⮕

PICTURE: Michelle Heaton Shows Off New Arrival on Magazine CoverThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕