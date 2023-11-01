Bar and restaurant opportunity in Dublin’s IFSC for €1m

Located immediately beside the Mayor Square stop on the Luas red line and directly opposite the entrance to the National College of Ireland’s campus, the subject property comprises a modern venue distributed across two levels with a total floor area of 854sq m (9,192sq ft). The ground floor consists of a bar and lounge together with a fully equipped catering kitchen. The first-floor mezzanine provides a more formal dining setting as well as the option to hold private gatherings.

John Hughes of CBRE says: “The Lagoona bar and restaurant is very well located in the busy financial services district in Dublin city. The business, with limited competition, is on the Luas red line between Connolly Station and the hugely popular 3Arena.

Our weekly personal finance digest will provide you with the insight you need to save money and make smart spending decisions

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: Residential lands in Swords and Lusk seeking €2.5m and €1mBoth holdings are located in close proximity to motorway network offering ready access to Dublin city centre

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

RTENEWS: Publican praises community spirit as Louth bar floodsA publican in Co Louth has praised local community spirit after his bar flooded with up to eight inches of water.

Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Palace Bar celebrates 200 years in businessPandemic latest challenge seen off by historic Dublin pub

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Greysteel murders 30th anniversary: ‘Dark cloud inflicted on community still hangs over it’Derry community remembers eight civilians killed in 1993 Rising Sun bar attack

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

RTENEWS: 'A scene of horror' - Greysteel shooting 30 years onEight people, Catholics and Protestants, were killed when loyalist gunmen burst into the Rising Sun Bar on the eve of Halloween in 1993. Some though it was a Halloween prank - but a scene of horror quickly unfolded.

Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕

RTENEWS: Concerns raised about Maine shooter before attackFive months before a US Army reservist shot dead 18 people at a bar and bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine, his family contacted the sheriff's office to say they were concerned about a decline in his mental health and that he had access to at least ten guns.

Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕