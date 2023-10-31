Banning dog breeds not the answer to dog attack 'crisis'

It is understood the dog attacked a teenage girl in a downstair room of a house in the city before attacking a woman in her 30s who rushed in to try and break up the attack.The dog involved is understood to be an XL Bully and it has since been seized by the Waterford County Council dog warden.

this morning, dog behaviourist and trainer Suzi Walsh said any ban would be little more than “panic legislation”.“It doesn’t decrease the bite rate because the problem isn’t the specific breeds,” she said.

They come in four variations, standard, pocket, classic and XL, and the XL type can weigh as much as 60kg. “The problem is, as a country, we have such a crisis at the moment and the problem is not individual breeds of dogs, it is how we are breeding them,” she said.

“I am not talking about puppy farms – even though we have plenty of them – I am talking about the parents. A huge amount of dog aggression cases, in fact we believe about 82% according to research are down to undiagnosed pain and discomfort in an animal.”She said there are also too many people out there claiming to be dog behaviourists without the knowledge and training required.

