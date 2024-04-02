Bank of Ireland warns students about the long-term consequences of being 'money mules'

Bank of Ireland has warned students about the long-term career consequences of acting as 'money mules' as the J1 season approaches. Money-muling is when someone allows their bank account to be used to transfer stolen money for a fee. Fraudsters are increasingly using social media to recruit students as money mules, and the bank is urging students to be wary of the long-terms legal ramifications that will hinder their employment prospects as a result.

As it will be J1 season in the summer, students with aspirations to travel to the States to work may be tempted to be lured by the scammers with the promise of money. However, doing so can result in students suffering long-term consequences such as a criminal record and impediments to employability after they leave college, according to Nicola Sadlier, Bank of Ireland Head of Fraud

