Bank of Ireland to hike variable mortgage rates

The bank said this marks the first increase to its variable rates since the European Central Bank started raising interest rates in July 2022.

The ECB has increased interest rates by a cumulative 4.5% since it started its cycle of rate increases but kept euro zone interest rates steady at its latest meeting yesterday. Bank of Ireland said that for existing mortgage customers already on a variable rate, the change will be effective from December 8 2023.

For new or existing customers choosing a variable rate, the new rate is effective from today, it added.The lender noted that about 10% of its mortgage customers are on a variable rate.

Read more:

RTEbusiness »

Bank of Ireland ups net interest income guidance on back of higher interest ratesThe lender said Irish net lending, excluding acquisitions, was up €1.3 billion, supported by strong performance in mortgage lending Read more ⮕

Bank of Ireland hikes variable mortgage rates 0.25% effective todayIt is the bank’s first change to its variable rates since the European Central Bank started raising interest rates Read more ⮕

Bank of Ireland raises net interest income forecast amid ECB hikesLender confirms it expects to pay a bank levy of about €90 million next year, up from €25 million in 2023 Read more ⮕

Bank of Ireland raises net interest income guidanceBank of Ireland today lifted its net interest income guidance for the second time in three months and said it now expects it to be 5% higher in the second half of than the first due to higher rates and ongoing business momentum. Read more ⮕

October Bank Holiday weekend opening hours for supermarkets across IrelandWith the Bank Holiday upon us here is a handy guide of supermarket opening hours nationwide Read more ⮕

Euphoria actor Angus Cloud dies aged 25 as family release heartbreaking statementAngus Cloud has passed away at the age of 25, according to his family.The young man who was best known for playing Fezco in Euphoria passed away Read more ⮕